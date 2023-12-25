Sophie Turner’s Kids Spending Christmas With Her in England Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is spending Christmas Day with her daughters in London amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Game of Thrones star has daughters Willa and Delphine during the holiday. Jonas brought the children overseas to Turner on Dec. 17. They are to remain with their mother through Jan. 7 before turning to New York City.

The holiday agreement comes just a few months after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their split. They married in 2019 and welcomed Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022.

The couple was married for four years before officially calling it quits. The divorce filing claims that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Following the filing, Turner sued Jonas and requested their daughters to be returned to England. She called for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained” in her suit.

However, she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were able to reach a temporary custody agreement. This allowed their daughters to have split equal time between England with their mother and the U.S. with their father.

Sophie Turner Alleged She Learned About Joe Jonas’ Plan to Divorce Her ‘Through the Media’

Shortly after it was announced that she and Joe Jonas were calling it quits, Sophie Turner alleged she only heard about her ex’s plan to divorce her through the media.

According to PEOPLE, Turner revealed in the lawsuit against Jonas for the custody of their daughters that their four-year marriage’s “breakdown” happened “very suddenly.”

The actress noted that things took a turn following an argument on Jonas’ 34 birthday in mid-August. Three weeks after the disagreement, the musician filed for divorce in Miami.

Along with revealing details about the couple’s split, Sophie Turner claimed in the lawsuit documents she and Joe Jonas had agreed to declare England their “forever home” in a conversation that took place in Christmas 2022. This was done while the duo had been planning for the upcoming year.

The documents also revealed that Turner and Jonas agreed to let their daughters join him while on tour. This was due to him having more daytime hours to be available to them than Turner did. However, Turner noted that she had “hesitation” about the temporary arrangement.

Following the beginning of the divorce proceedings, Turner alleged that she still planned to move to England. Jonas had a change of heart. “The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” the documents state. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

A rep for Jonas responded to Turner’s lawsuit by pointing out that she was aware of her ex’s plans before the divorce went public. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida,” the rep stated. “As Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”