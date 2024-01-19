Sophie Turner Child Abduction Lawsuit Dismissed Amid Custody Agreement With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is officially dropping her lawsuit against Joe Jonas. Turner previously accused ex-husband Jonas of wrongfully retaining their two daughters. Now, she’s dropping the lawsuit.

According to E! Online, a New York judge dismissed the case “on consent of the parties” to throw out the legal filing. The couple reportedly agreed to a parenting plan for their daughters Willa and DMJ.

The official dismissal should mark the end to Turner and Jonas’ very messy, very public divorce. The two came to an agreement on custody three months ago with the kids splitting their time across both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, the two wrote, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Split

While the two initially appeared amicable, both soon engaged in a public feud over their kids. After Jonas filed for divorce, the couple issued a joint statement explaining that they were separating.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the two shared in a social media message. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

However, the issue arose on where the couple’s two kids would live. Turner issued a lawsuit asking for the return of their two children. Jonas went to the media to condemn the lawsuit.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” Jonas told E! News. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.”

At the time, Jonas struck back against the notion that he abducted the two’s children.

“The children were not abducted,” Jonas’ rep reiterated. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

It appears that the two have reached a peaceful agreement on custody.