Sommer Ray Celebrates Edible Beauty In Flower Bikini

Sommer Ray is bopping around in a minuscule floral string bikini to make edible beauty happen. The 24-year-old fitness sensation and entrepreneur, no stranger to business with her established Sommer Ray’s Shop brand, has been busy promoting her newly-dropped skincare one, a label offering beauty the ingestible way.

Ray, who rates what goes in above what goes on, updated both her TikTok and her Instagram ahead of the weekend, offering up IAMRAIS promo and her jaw-dropping workout body. As ever with Sommer Ray, the finish was light-hearted.

Sommer Ray Makes Beauty Edible

Scroll for the video. Summer 2021 marked Ray launching IAMRAIS as she posed nude amid bedsheets and with her beauty gummies strewn all over her body. The Colorado native, posting for her 26.7 million Instagram followers, was seen indoors and under wood beams as she casually snacked on her gummies while big-time shaking it in a micro and fun two-piece.

Highlighting her famous rear and sculpted thighs, the blonde went goofy as she skillfully threw up the gummies and caught them in her mouth – male fans, however, may have been more drawn to the rock-hard abs and cheek on show as Ray wore a multicolor and cartoon flower bikini with a halterneck finish.

See The Video Below

“Iamrais obsessed,” the star captioned her video, also tagging her brand.

Sommer Ray had, in June, explained the philosophy behind IAMRAIS, telling fans:

“Hiiii my babies! so everyday i feel motivated to be my most authentic self & express positivity & only bring you guys things i’m passionate about & believe in. often i’m asked for my skincare routine, but i’m reluctant to answer because traditional skin care hasn’t really worked for me.”

She revealed the product to have been in the works for a “year,” adding that she wanted to work “smarter, not harder for my skin care.”

The plant-based and PETA-approved GLOW gummies from IAMRAIS retail for $49 a jar and come with 4.5 star reviews on the model’s website. They’re also sugar-free and vegan.

IAMRAIS is for “people who want to reclaim their skin care routine. it’s time for science-backed skin care that’s smart, simple and sustainable.” Per Ray: “Because what you put on your body is a topical solution, but what you put in your body, that is the true solution.”

Sommer Ray also continues to promote her Sommer Ray’s Shop clothing and swim brand. The ex to rapper Machine Gun Kelly this year introduced unisex sweats.