Softball Coach And Four Students Die In Horrific Highway Crash

Four students and their beloved coach died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday. They were returning home from a tournament at the time.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on May 23 at around 4:30 PM. The group was traveling back to Walkerton, Ontario, on the highway at the time and had just attended the 27th annual Girls’ High School Invitational Slow Pitch Tournament. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the coach and his students were traveling in an SUV when they collided with a transport truck. A second SUV then hit their vehicle.

Sergeant Ed Sanchuk explained that authorities pronounced three of the students dead at the scene of the crash. The coach, who Sanchuk describes as a “33-year-old male,” and one student were airlifted to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. In an updated post, He explained that emergency services pronounced both deceased after the incident. The drivers of the other SUV and transport truck suffered minor injuries.

CTV News has identified the coach as Matt Eckert, 33, who taught at the Walkerton District Community School. He was also an assistant coach for the Owen Sound Junior B Northstars Lacrosse team. The outlet also named the students as Olivia Rourke, Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, and Danica Baker.

A report by CBC News explains that police are still investigating the incident, but authorities have not released many details regarding the crash. We don’t know which vehicle was at fault, if there was a mechanical failure, or how the team’s SUV hit the transport truck. The outlet says hundreds were mourning outside the school. Officials reportedly have mental health workers on site to support students.

The Town And School Are Shocked By The Highway Crash

CBC also explains that Walkerton is a tight-knit community with approximately 5,000 residents. One student, Keegan Padfield, said, “They were all really kind. When I first started out in Grade 9, they were really supportive in helping everyone improve.” A candlelit vigil was held at the school on Sunday. Crowds of people filled the parking lot, and at least a thousand people reportedly arrived to pay their respects.