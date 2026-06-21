One of Today’s Biggest Horror Movie Directors Parts Ways With His Management

Filmmaker Zach Cregger, one of the most sought-after directors in contemporary horror, has parted ways with his longtime management company, Artists First.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline, Cregger recently ended his professional relationship with manager Peter Principato and Artists First after approximately 15 years. Multiple sources described the separation as amicable and said the filmmaker does not plan to seek new management at this time.

The move comes at a pivotal moment in Cregger’s career. After spending years as a comedian and founding member of the sketch group The Whitest Kids U’ Know, Cregger reinvented himself as a filmmaker and emerged as a major force in the horror genre. His breakthrough arrived with the 2022 horror hit Barbarian, which earned critical acclaim and strong box-office results, elevating his profile throughout Hollywood.

Since then, Cregger’s influence has continued to grow. Deadline reported that he remains represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and entertainment law firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman for dealmaking and business matters. Sources told the outlet that Cregger intends to focus primarily on directing his own original screenplays and currently has a packed slate of projects.

‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Film Still In The Works

Among those projects is Sony’s upcoming Resident Evil reboot, which Cregger is directing. The film is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026. He also has additional projects in development with New Line, including the science-fiction thriller The Flood and Gladys, a prequel connected to his horror film Weapons.

The management change reflects Cregger’s current standing in the industry. Sources told Deadline that the filmmaker has reached a point in his career where he can effectively choose his own creative path. Rather than pursuing outside material, he has concentrated on developing and directing original stories.

Despite the split, the relationship between Cregger and Principato appears to remain positive. The outlet also reported that Principato will continue to participate in commissions tied to several of Cregger’s upcoming projects, underscoring the friendly nature of the separation.

As Cregger prepares to bring new horror stories to theaters, the career move marks another significant development for a filmmaker who has become one of the genre’s most influential voices.