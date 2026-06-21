Controversial Netflix Reality TV Personality Returning to Show

Controversial reality TV personality Christine Quinn is returning to Netflix’s Selling Sunset four years after she departed from the show.

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Sources close to the production told TMZ that cameras were at the Rosé Day event at the King Gillette Mansion in Calabasas, California, earlier this month. Quinn was spotted in the event’s VIP section alongside other members of the show’s cast.

Along with Quinn, other castmates at the event were Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as well as Bre Tiesi and Jessica Vargas.

Heather El Moussa is also returning to Selling Sunset. She previously left the show during Season 7.

Among the seven cast members who left the show following Season 9 are Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, and Sandra Vergera.

One of the Exiting ‘Selling Sunset’ Castmates Clarifies Details About Her Departure

Following the announcement of her departure, Bonnet clarified that she wasn’t from The Oppenheim Group.

“I’m the vice president of The Oppenheim Group, so yeah, I’m not fired,” she explained.

Bonnet stated that her departure from the show was due to dissatisfaction with the show’s direction. She will still keep her off-camera job.

“At the end of season 9, you can see that I’m not, I’m not okay with the direction that the office is going, that the show is going,” she continued. ” I signed up for the show, I thought it was gonna be woman empowerment. I thought it was going to be a very positive thing for women and for the real estate industry and I think it’s kind of taken a turn from that.”

Bonnet further alleged that the editing of Season 9 was “extremely unfair” for her.

“It looked like I was just overreacting the whole season,” she stated. “There was so much taken of our context it painted a picture that I think is extremely damaging and I’m just not gonna be involved in that.”

Meanwhile, Vergara stated while appearing on The TMZ Podcast, she wasn’t “sad” about her departure from the show.

“It just felt way more aligned for me in that moment in my life,” she said. “Just because season 9 was an adventure, but it was also very toxic and chaotic.”