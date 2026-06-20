Ubisoft Co-Founder Dies in Plane Crash: Claude Guillemot Was 69

Claude Guillemot, who, along with his brothers, founded Ubisoft, the maker of video games like Assassin’s Creed, has reportedly died in a plane crash.

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The crash occurred in the French commune of La Baule-Escoublac, Loire-Atlantique, according to French outlet Ouest-France. The 69-year-old co-founder was one of two victims, along with the unidentified owner of the Cessna 421 aircraft.

Ouest-France reports that the Cessna 421 crashed in a field near the La Baule aerodrome on June 19. While the cause of the crash is unconfirmed, the mayor of La Baule, Franck Louvrier, has issued an official statement (via French outlet ICI). In the statement, Louvrier claimed that the eight-seat, twin-engine Cessna 421 aircraft was approaching for landing when witnesses saw it make a turn and crash.

The ICI report states the aircraft burst into flames on impact, burning a large area of vegetation. Sixty firefighters and thirty emergency vehicles were sent to control the fire and search for a possible third victim. However, the search was unsuccessful.

Flags were flown at half-mast at the La Baule aerodrome today as a tribute to the victims.

Claude Guillemot Founded Ubisoft in 1986 With His Brothers

On March 28, 1986, Claude Guillemot founded Ubisoft with his four brothers: Yves, Michel, Christian, and Gérard. At the time of his death, he was the Chairman and CEO of Guillemot Corporation.

Yves Guillemot continues to serve as Ubisoft’s chairman and CEO.

Claude was also the chairman of Guillemot Corporation, the family’s holding company. The company has remained a major stakeholder in Ubisoft through years of takeover attempts and internal issues.

“Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp., in an accident. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time,” the company said, via Forbes.