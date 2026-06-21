Brett Eldredge Marries Mystery Woman

Country superstar Brett Eldredge is a married man!

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The “Don’t Ya” hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this month to announce he recently exchanged vows with a mysterious woman.

“I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone,” he shared in a post that featured him with his bride. Her face was hidden in the photos.

Eldredge also described his lady as someone who is “just as goofy” as he is.

“Someone who loves weird barefoot dance-offs in the living room, looking up at the night sky and wondering what lies beyond what we cannot see,” he shared. “Someone I can have rolling belly laughs with, cry with, and go through life’s tilt-a-whirl of emotions with.

Eldrege then noted, “Someone who inspires me with her big, beautiful heart.”

The singer-songwriter further reflected on his view of life’s true meaning.

“To me, some of the best things in life are the ones you plant and grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise,” he continued. “We value that deeply, and honestly, it soothes my soul.”

Eldredge went on to add, “There are so many amazing things ahead. And after all this time, I’m so grateful I have such a beautiful soul to share it all with.”

Eldredge Previously Cut Back on Social Media, Making His Personal Life More Private

During a December 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Eldredge spoke about taking time away from social media to make his personal life more private.

“I have an amazing person in my life, and I’m very happy about it,” he shared at the time. “These moments are really sacred to me and her. I’m very happy, and things are going great.”

Eldredge then said it was “really cool” to step back from the industry to decide how he wants his “story” to look moving forward.

“I made some big changes in my life and have found a really good balance and still do what I love,” he pointed out. “There is a place where you can still be yourself and be yourself to your fans and not sell your soul to the content machine.”