Off-Duty Deputy Killed In Three-Way Crash

A 21-year-old off-duty Los Angeles deputy, Daniel Valencia Chavira, tragically died after being seriously injured in a three-way crash. He had served a little over a year for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department LASD.

According to a statement shared with PEOPLE, the LASD detailed that Chavira was off duty at around 3:17 p.m. on Monday, May 19, on San Francisquito Canyon Road in Saugus, Santa Clarita, California. At that moment, a three-way crash occurred, which severely injured Chavira.

Although the exact details of the crash have not been revealed, local firefighters arrived at the area at around 3:32 p.m. According to L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson Saadullah Sheikh, who spoke with The Signal, first responders observed three badly damaged vehicles, along with multiple injured individuals.

As per The Signal, four patients were treated for injuries at the scene. While two of them only suffered minor injuries, Chavira sustained critical injuries. He was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. There, unfortunately, Deputy Daniel Valencia Chavira succumbed to his injuries.

Reactions

Sheriff Robert G. Luna shared a prepared statement with media outlets, addressing the sad death of Deputy Chavira.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon,” Luna said. “Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job—it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

According to an Instagram post made by the LASD, Chavira graduated from academy class 476 back on October 4, 2024, having joined on May 2, 2024. The department described him as “driven, humble, and committed to making a difference.”

“Though his watch ended too soon, his legacy of service will live on through those who loved him and continue the mission,” the LASD wrote.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also shared a statement a day following Chavira’s untimely death.

“My thoughts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Valencia Chavira,” Barger said. “His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving Castaic and the surrounding community — both in and out of uniform — was a testament to his character, courage, and the lasting impact he had on everyone who knew him.”

Daniel Valencia Chavira is survived by his wife, father, brothers, and sisters. As per the LASD, his wife, a brother, and a sister all work in law enforcement. A procession was held by the LASD one day after Chavira’s death.