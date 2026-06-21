Rod Stewart Uses Oxygen Tank Mid-Concert in Concerning Clip

Music legend Rod Stewart sparked concern among fans while appearing onstage with an oxygen tank mid-concert.

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According to TMZ, Stewart was on stage at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in West Valley City when fans noticed he wasn’t moving as much as he usually does.

He ended up supporting himself on musical instruments as well as barriers and a pole at the side of the stage. Eventually, the stage production team members brought the oxygen tank onto the stage.

After taking some big inhales, Stewart was able to steady himself and resume the show.

He addressed the situation by jokingly telling the audience he had almost fainted on stage.

It appeared that Stewart had been struggling with altitude issues.

The performance came just days after Steward canceled his San Diego show due to laryngitis. However, he was well enough to attend one of the World Cup matches.

Stewart Was Previously Forced to Cancel Numerous US Shows Due to Health Woes in 2025

Stewart was previously forced to cancel four US shows during his 2025 tour. He had been struggling with some health woes.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he shared at the time. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

Nearly a year later, Stewart had to pull out of performances at Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing doctor’s advice.

“Before we go any further, last week I passed on two shows and I’ll tell you why,” he shared while speaking to the audience of his June 2 concert. “I had this awful f—— sinus infection. I should’ve gone to the hospital but I didn’t.”

Noting that his ears were infected, Stewart noted, “I couldn’t hear a thing. When you’ve got your ears blocked up, it ruins your equilibrium.”

Despite how he was feeling, Stewart pulled it together, telling the crowd, “I’m here with a good voice. Enjoy yourselves!”

Along with his lung and sinus issues through the years, Stewart previously battled prostate and thyroid cancer.