Chaotic Moment Dump Truck Crashes Into New Jersey Home Caught On Dashcam

Dashcam footage caught the wild moment when a dump truck crashed into a New Jersey home. The 73,000-pound dump truck rammed into the building after going 50 mph, leaving the home’s resident injured and the building destroyed, according to the New York Post.

This incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, per the Woodbury City Police Department’s Facebook post. The “vehicle traveling northbound on Woodbury-Glassboro Road had struck a telephone pole” at an intersection. Then, it collided with an occupied residence at the intersection of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Stratford Avenue.”

ABC 6 obtained dashcam footage from the horrifying event. It showed the truck veering off into the opposite lane and hitting the pole. It then flew through someone’s lawn before striking the home. The accident happened around 1:30 PM in South Jersey.

ABC 6

The good news is that first responders transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Why the accident happened, though, we don’t know all the details.

The truck company’s owner, Zeisloft Trucking, claimed his longtime employee suffered from a medical emergency while driving. Luckily, the driver was rescued from the truck, but it took three hours.

“He had no idea what happened,” said the owner, Charles Zeisloft. “All he knows is he was stuck in the truck.”

The damage to the home was so devastating that crews had to demolish the home. There was concrete sand loaded within the truck, which is why it was so heavy. Slamming into the two-story home caused debris to scatter everywhere.

A neighbor who witnessed the collision spoke about how it went down. “My son and I were walking out of our door when I heard a loud crash as we were coming out,” said Samantha Burke. “The next thing I know there was a truck in our neighbor’s yard, in his house.”

Burke heard her neighbor yelling, but since the house was crumbling, they couldn’t do anything to help. Meanwhile, another resident attempted to aid the homeowner after the crash.

“I was able to make eye contact with him through a hole where the floor and well had separated,” said Derek Keating. “I was able to talk to him for about 10 minutes until the paramedics got there.”