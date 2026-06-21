President Trump Claims the Reflecting Pool Was Vandalized

Although the National Park Service has stated that the Reflecting Pool’s greening was due to algae buildup in the pipes, President Trump believes the issue was due to the landmark being vandalized.

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Days after the Reflecting Pool reopened following a $14.8 million restoration project, the landmark’s water turned green. The situation has caused the “American Flag Blue” paint at the bottom of the pool to begin peeling.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the world leader spoke out about the situation.

“Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital,” he wrote. “And add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States.”

He then wrote, “However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.”

Citing the recent “86 47” vandalism on the grass outside the pool, Trump accused the same vandals of the Reflecting Pool mishap.

“No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall,” he alleged. “They used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

Trump then reassured that the algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied. He also noted that the vandalized area is “just a small area” and will be fixed later this month.

“It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so,” he added. “Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon.”

The National Park Service and Contractors Are Using Chemicals and Tech to Combat the Reflecting Pool’s Algae Growth

Meanwhile, the National Park Service announced its teams and contractors are working to combat the Reflecting Pool’s algae issue. They are using chemicals and ozone nanobubbles.

“There are no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment,” the National Park Service shared in a statement. There was no mention of vandalism issues.

In another Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the US Park Police arrested individuals for allegedly vandalizing the Reflecting Pool.

“Who would do such a thing?” he asked. “These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair.”

He also wrote in a separate post that the alleged vandals “poured corrosive and destructive chemicals” into the pool.

“The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago,” he added. “Even going back to 1922 when it opened. We are very proud of what we have done with this magnificent structure, and we will get it repaired, quickly, to an equal level of Beauty.”