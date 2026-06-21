Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Tears Over Surprise From Son David on Her Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson became visibly emotional after her son, David Otunga Jr., surprised her with a heartfelt Mother’s Day gift during a taping of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

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The touching moment unfolded on the May 7 episode of the daytime talk show when producers informed Hudson that they had a surprise for her, per TV Insider. The special moment was shared on the official YouTube channel.

Moments later, her 16-year-old son walked onto the stage carrying a cake decorated with flowers, catching the host completely off guard. Hudson immediately stood up, embraced him, and began to cry as the audience applauded the unexpected reunion.

“David!” Hudson exclaimed as tears streamed down her face. A crew member then handed David a large bouquet of flowers, which he presented to his mother as part of the Mother’s Day surprise. Hudson, an EGOT winner known for her emotional connection with guests and audiences, struggled to contain her feelings during the exchange.

Jennifer Hudson’s Mother’s Day Cake Carried Familial Significance

David explained that he had prepared a special cake using a cherished family recipe. He told his mother that he made the dessert specifically for Mother’s Day because he knew how much the tradition meant to her. The cake carried particular significance because it originated from Hudson’s late mother and has remained part of family celebrations for years.

Addressing the studio audience, Hudson explained the history behind the recipe. She said her mother regularly baked the pound cake for birthdays, Mother’s Day celebrations, and other important family occasions. Hudson added that David has continued the tradition by making the cake for her on special occasions, making the gesture especially meaningful.

The couple welcomed their son in 2009 before ending their relationship in 2017. Despite her high-profile career, Hudson has frequently spoken about the importance of motherhood and her efforts to remain actively involved in her son’s life.

The Mother’s Day surprise quickly resonated with viewers online, where clips of the emotional exchange circulated across social media platforms.