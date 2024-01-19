sofia-vergara-reveals-real-reason-for-divorce-from-joe-manganiello

In case you may be tardy to the party Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara divorced her now ex-husband Joe Manganiello in 2023.

The couple were married for seven years. Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce in July. But for the first time, the famed actress is speaking out about the split. She told Anna Rumer of PopCulture.com that the main reason for the split was that Manganiello wanted to have kids. She did not.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara told Rumer. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

‘Modern Family’ Actress: ‘I’m Ready to Be a Grandmother’

Manganiello is not that much younger than Vergara. At 47, he is just four years a junior to the 51-year-old Vergara. But the actress says that after having her son at such a young age, she has reached a point where she is no longer interested in motherhood. She is ready to be a grandmother.

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she added.

“When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Vergara Gets Candid About Coverage of Her Divorce

Being a celebrity is not easy. You’re always in the public eye and people are watching your every move. For that reason, Vergara says she knew coverage of her divorce would be explosive once it was revealed.

“I’ve been moving on. You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things,” she said.

However, the Griselda actress says she was pleasantly surprised at how “respectful,” the coverage of her divorce was.

“It wasn’t bad,” she added. “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is… I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”