Sofia Vergara Reportedly Not ‘Fazed’ by Ex Joe Manganiello’s New Girlfriend

Although her ex-husband Joe Manganiello has officially moved from her less than a year after their divorce, Sofia Vergara is reportedly more focused on her personal and professional life.

Sources close to the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she is having fun and doing her own thing. “She’s not looking to be tied down,” they said. “[She] is focused on herself and enjoying dating. [She’s] ready for this new chapter.”

In July 2023, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello released a joint statement announcing their plans to divorce. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The source also said that Vergara is now relieved to be “in control” of her life. She is also excited about the future holds in her personal and professional life. “She has been surrounding herself with friends and family,” the insider added. “And feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on. She’s in a great headspace all around.”

Sofia Vergara Recently Revealed the Real Reason Why She and Joe Manganiello Divorced

As previously reported, Vergara revealed the real reason why she and Manganiello called it quits after seven years of marriage. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the actress explained.

“He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofia Vergara also said that she had a son when she was 19 years old. He’s now 32. “I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she noted.

The Modern Family star pointed out there is one thing that she will be looking for in future relationships. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things.”

As Sofia Vergara remains focused on her personal growth, Joe Manganiello has moved on to start dating actress Caitlin O’Connor. The duo reportedly met at a party for Winning Time.

The source told Entertainment Tonight that Vergara wishes Manganiello the best when it comes to his new relationship. “His relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her. [Manganiello and O’Connor] are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going.”

Vergara was recently romantically linked with sports medicine-focused orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Justin Saliman. “They like each other a lot,” the insider said. “but Sofia is also taking things slow.”