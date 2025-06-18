SoCal Man Dies Of Lung Cancer After Insurance Battle For Double-Lung Transplant

Deron Wells, a SoCal man, had his life-saving double-lung transplant denied by his insurance company as he was being transferred for surgery. While the procedure was eventually approved, he unfortunately passed, dying of stage 4 lung cancer.

Videos by Suggest

According to KABC and a GoFundMe fundraiser, Wells died on Friday, June 6, at 12:30 a.m. He reportedly died days after being officially listed for his uncommon procedure at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“Deron fought valiantly against the odds, holding on with incredible strength and spirit through each setback,” the fundraiser reads. “He was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, and a loyal friend. He meant the world to so many.”

Deron Wells is survived by his wife and his three children.

Coverage Denied

Wells’ case became well-known on social media after his insurance company, Cigna, denied him coverage as he was prepared to undergo an uncommon double-lung transplant in Chicago, Illinois.

KABC previously reported that Cigna had approved his surgery before it changed its mind. At the time, on Friday, May 2, he was preparing to leave UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. He was then denied his transfer and his transplant coverage.

“I am really sad that my life is in the hands of these decision-makers who seem to make these decisions in such a cold way,” Wells told the outlet at the time.

Deron Wells, however, didn’t give up at the time. He appealed the decision and, along with his wife, was ready to travel to Northwestern on their own.

“I hope Cigna really understands the seriousness of the situation,” Janet Savarimuthu, Wells’ wife, said. “We’re not just a number. We are talking about his life.”

Given that the procedure was a clinical trial, and that lung transplants are not considered a standard lung cancer treatment, Cigna Healthcare explained, “Our coverage guidelines are grounded in national clinical standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Appeal Approved

However, as per KABC, Wells’ appeal was approved. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse, and doctors were not able to perform the procedure. Given his critical condition, he was a priority on the transplant list and was even informed he had a donor.

“In his death, as unfortunate as it is, there is hope that things can change and that next patient will get that care in time so that their 11-year-old son doesn’t grow up without a daddy,” Scott Kern, Wells’ friend, told KABC.

The GoFundMe, originally set up to raise funds for Wells’ transfer and transplant, has been repurposed to cover his funeral and memorial expenses. The funds will also help support his wife and loved ones, including his children.