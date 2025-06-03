Elderly Man In Critical Condition After Being Struck By New York Bus

An elderly man is in critical condition after an MTA bus ran into him as he was walking along a crosswalk. This tragic incident happened on Monday, June 2, on a street in Brooklyn, New York.

Videos by Suggest

New York Bus Runs Over Elderly Man, Leaving Him Critically Injured

According to the New York Post, the 87-year-old man was heading down the middle of a crosswalk on East 12th Street in Sheepshead Bay when the accident occurred. A B36 bus was turning left from Avenue Z, striking the pedestrian around 6:40 PM.

The collision was so brutal that the man was pinned under the bus, his sneaker flying off into the street. News 12 obtained surveillance footage of the harrowing incident.

“That bus driver definitely wasn’t looking,” said a witness. “It was pretty horrific. The guy just walking, minding his business, and…it was his light too.”

The video shows proof that the pedestrian had the right of way when crossing the street. He was in the middle of the intersection when the pedestrian signal changed.

Once first responders arrived, paramedics took the victim to NYU Langone Brooklyn. Police said he arrived in “critical condition” with a lot of “trauma to his body.”

Luckily, the bus driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. They have since spoken with officers from the Highway Collision Investigation Squad. These cops are now in charge of this ongoing investigation.

In response to the accident, an MTA spokesperson gave a statement. They weren’t sure how long the bus driver in question had been driving buses with them. You’d think this information is easy to come by, but perhaps not.

Despite not sustaining physical injuries, they took the MTA driver to a local hospital. This was to treat them for emotional trauma, and they had to undergo drug and alcohol tests.

Since the tragic collision on Monday, the police have yet to make any arrests. We also don’t yet know if the MTA driver will be reprimanded for this mistake, as this accident could’ve been fatal. Police are continuing the investigation.