Cancer Patient Gets Life-Saving Lung Transplant Denied By Insurance Company At Last Second

Deron Wells has been battling stage 4 lung cancer, and, while it isn’t common, he was prepared to undergo a transplant that could have potentially saved his life. However, according to him, his insurance company, Cigna, denied him coverage at the very last second.

As reported by ABC7, the 59-year-old Wells claimed that Cigna had approved a double lung transplant as part of a clinical trial in Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. Reportedly, he had also been approved for procedures that would have prepared him to be transferred.

On Friday, May 2, as he was preparing to leave UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, he received the devastating news: his transfer and his transplant were denied coverage.

“I am really sad that my life is in the hands of these decision-makers who seem to make these decisions in such a cold way,” Wells told the outlet.

Well’s wife, Janet Savarimuthu, believes that they have no other choice but to go to Chicago by themselves.

“The last option we have is for us to take him to Northwestern, period,” Savarimuthu said. “I hope Cigna really understands the seriousness of the situation. We’re not just a number. We are talking about his life.”

Cigna Responds

According to the outlet, lung transplants are not a normal treatment for lung cancer. This seems to align with what Cigna Healthcare said in a statement shared with the outlet.

“Our coverage guidelines are grounded in national clinical standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for patients,” the statement read.

As Deron Wells continues to fight for his life, he is currently waiting for a response after he appealed the insurance company’s decision.

“I’m truly hoping that Cigna will change its tune and will have a positive outlook on this,” Wells added. “I’m not done yet,”

While the outcome of Cigna’s coverage is still unknown, Wells’s loved ones are not losing hope. Wells’s friends set up a GoFundMe to raise $1.5 million. This would cover his transfer, the double lung transplant, post-surgery recovery and care, and relocation expenses for his family.

“Deron is one of the most loyal, kind-hearted people you’ll ever meet,” the fundraiser read. “He has given everything to his friends, his family, and his community. Now, we are coming together to fight for his life.”