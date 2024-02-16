Snoop Dogg’s Brother, Bing Worthington, Dead at 44

Snoop Dogg announced that his brother Bing Worthington has passed away. The rapper took to social media to memorialize his brother.

Worthington was Snoop Dogg’s half-brother on his mother’s side. On Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared several photos of Worthington and himself including one backstage. He also shared a video of Worthington, himself, and their other brother Jerry at the cemetery.

For the most part, the rapper let the photos express his grief. However, he did caption the video with “Always made us laugh,” saying “u bac with moms”.

Worthington worked with Snoop Dogg through the years. He started as a roadie working with the rapper while he was on tour. However, he eventually worked his way up to tour manager.

Snoop Dogg’s Brother Worked Hard

Speaking to Vice in 2016, Bing discussed working with his brother. He said that his brother didn’t take it easy on him just because they were family. Snoop Dogg gave him an opportunity, but he had to work his way up and earn his position. He told the outlet: “I started from the bottom, I ain’t just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top.

He continued, “Even though I’m [Snoop’s] brother he didn’t give me a top-ranked position. You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn.”

Worthington also struck out on his own as well. He released music with a group called Lifestyle, which featured on the film Van Wilder 2‘s soundtrack. He also owned his own music label as well. In 2016, Worthington combined the music labels Dogg Records and Urban Heat Legends together.

Worthington also described himself as a hard work, chasing after the things that interested him. He said when it same to business, he was often meticulous and didn’t mind planning ahead. He said,”Most of the time I think I’m easygoing. But when it comes down to it, I mean what I mean.”

“I expect that when it comes down to business, I’m serious. Let’s get things knocked out. I don’t care how long it takes, let’s just get it done. When you rush into something that’s when you get it f***ed up. Just take your time,” he continued.

Snoop Dogg didn’t reveal the cause of death. However, fans of the rapper offered their condolences.