Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori, 24, Reveals She’s Back Home After Stroke Treatment

One week after suffering a severe stroke and having to be hospitalized, Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is home and recovering.

Broadus opened up about what happened to her. “I had a severe stroke this a.m.,” she wrote in her Instagram Story last week. “I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Snoop Dogg’s daughter shared over the weekend that her kidneys were doing terribly at the time of her stroke. The doctors told her they had been improving so much since being hospitalized. “God is working overtime you heart me!”

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Broadus shared a snapshot of a “Welcome Home” sign. She previously revealed on Tuesday that she would likely be able to go home within 24 hours. Prior to discharge, she also received CT scan results that revealed her chest came back normal and she was finally going home. “I can prolly cry,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “Omgggg thank you thank you for the continuous prayers, love, etc.”

During the premiere of The Underdoggs on Tuesday, Snoop Dogg spoke to PEOPLE about Cori’s progress. “She’s doing a little bit better,” he said. When asked if Cori’s stroke put life in perspective for him, he answered, “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.”

Snoop Dogg’s daughter was diagnosed with lupus when she was 6-years-old.

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Previously Spoke About Taking a Holistic Approach to Her Health

During an interview with PEOPLE in September 2023, Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori spoke about taking an “all-natural” approach to treating her lupus symptoms.

“I’ve been good, better than I’ve ever been,” she explained. “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Snoop Dogg’s daughter admitted that she decided to try the holistic approach to her health after constantly taking medication. She said the medicine schedules made her feel like she was going insane.

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old,” she continued. “Depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself. I wanted to change because it just become a lot.”

Cori then declared she was only 24 years old and taking 10 to 12 pills every day. “So I kind of just went cold turkey.”