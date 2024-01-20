Snoop Dogg Turns Down $100M OnlyFans Deal

Although he has had some interesting career deals over the years, rap icon Snoop Dogg stated that OnlyFans’ $100 million offer wasn’t enough for him to sign on with the company.

During an appearance on the inaugural episode of the Wake & Bake with Double S Express Instagram series with Slink Johnson, Snoop stated he was approached by the internet content subscription platform about the deal. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’”

However, Snoop Dogg admitted that his wife, Shante Broadus, wasn’t going to be a fan of the deal. He quickly dismissed the idea, “I’m like, I got a Black wife,” the rapper said about Broadus, who is also his manager. “Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”

Snoop and Broadus have been together since high school. They were married in June 1997 and renewed their vows in 2008. They have four children together. She became his manager in June 2021. PEOPLE reports that Snoop stated Broadus taking the reigns of his career.

“Shanta has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” Snoop Dogg said at the time. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

Snoop Dogg Revealed How His Marriage with Broadus Works So Well

While making an appearance on Today in mid-2023, Snoop Dogg reflected on why his marriage with Shante Broadus has worked so well.

“I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other,” he explained. “She knew what my dreams and goals were, and at the time, I knew what hers were.”

Snoop Dogg continued to discuss how the relationship had so much support early on. “To have a family and to be who are we… We both wanted to get to that goal,” he continued. However, he admitted that there have been struggles.

“When we reached [the goal], it was hard, definitely,” he noted. “Because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day.”

Snoop Dogg went on to add that when you truly someone there isn’t anything you can do to break that up. “I feel like that was true love at first sight.”