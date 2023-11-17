Snoop Dogg Just Announced He’s Giving Up Pot

The famous raper has asked fans on social media to respect his privacy, though some think he’s not actually serious

The stoner community has been shaken to the core after OG rapper and weed enthusiast, Snoop Dogg, 52, dropped a bombshell: He’s parting ways with the green!

David McNew/ Corbis

On Thursday, the hip hop star, whose legal name is Calvin Broadus, did not go into detail as to what kind of smoke he’s quitting, or if his claims are serious.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” the “Gin and Juice” rapper posted on Instagram and X.

Naturally, Snoop Dogg’s fanbase was caught completely off guard by the announcement. The ongoing wave of comments reflect a blend of surprise and doubt, while others offer positive word of encouragement to the famous rapper. Other comments suggest that Snoop Dogg may just be giving up ‘smoking’ pot to give his lungs a break. After all, there are plenty of other ways to “get baked.”

“Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop,” one person commented.

“He’s moving to edible’s letting his lungs rest a little eat up champ,” said another user.

On a more serious note, one user took Snoop Dogg’s annoucement very personal. The user shared a health scare they endured, suggesting the rapper “take all the time he needs” to transition.

“I had a pulmonary embolism last year and had to give up smoking as well; so more edibles for Edible Dee it is; but i know how hard this transition is especially for someone like you. Take all the time you need.”

Another Instagram user praised the rapper for his bold declaration of quitting pot. Given his empire of unabashed marijuana promotion, the internet is more than likely having a difficult time processing this change because of the countless images of Snoop casually holding a blunt. It’s something that has been a part of the rapper’s image for decades.

In fact, Snoop Dogg’s career rose in popularity after he made guest appearances on Dr. Dre’s 1992 album, The Chronic. The art on the CD cover was decorated with a marijuana leaf. According to HipHopDX, back in 2022, Death Row Records entered the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s discretion. An announcement about the brand launch date was shared on Instagram.

“The courage, the boldness, the ability to announce that you’re stopping something that made you SO SO SO much money which created a character that you and all of us are used too is truly remarkable,” the fan wrote. “As a sober man I speak for me and all of us sober people around the world, welcome to sobriety!!!”

Do you really think Snoop Dogg is calling it quits?