Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori, 24, Reveals She Suffered a ‘Severe’ Stroke

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, 24-year-old Cori Broadus, revealed she suffered a “severe” stroke this morning.

On Thursday, the rapper’s daughter took to Instagram to share the frightening health update. “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote over a picture from a hospital bed. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Photo via Cori Broadus / Instagram

Details surrounding Broadus’ health remain unclear. She provided no further updates on what led to the stroke, nor her recovery. However, she’s been open about health struggles in the past.

At just 6 years old, Snoop Dogg’s daughter was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease. Because lupus affects many areas of the body – including the brain, heart, and lungs – it can increase the risk of a stroke.

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Takes a Holistic Approach to Treating Lupus

Years of health struggles left Cori Broadus in poor mental health and ultimately led to a 2021 suicide attempt. After this, Snoop Dogg’s daughter opted for a far more holistic approach to treating her lupus.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” Broadus told People. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Taking medication to treat her lupus from the early age of 6 made her “feel like [she] was going insane,” Broadus admitted.

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she said. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

At the time, Broadus claimed that the lifestyle changes were making a noticeable difference in her life. “My body is not achy,” she said. “When you have lupus, that’s one of the number one things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis. And now I’m like, damn, I’m not complaining about my knees, my feet, my hands, my back.”