‘SNL’s Michael Che Calls for ‘Boycott’ of Awards Shows Following Jo Koy Golden Globes Backlash

Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che had some harsh words for celebrities following the 2024 Golden Globes, Jo Koy monologue fiasco.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, went viral several times over – not for the star-studded audience or the projects up for awards but for Koy’s uncomfortable opening monologue.

As the comedian rattled off a series of jokes Koy himself has now admitted were “flat,” the audience in attendance merely stared. As the monologue stretched on, social media began flooding with roasts of the comedian, with some claiming it was the worst opening monologue they had ever seen.

In defense of Jo Koy and his awkward speech, SNL comedian Michael Che took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Comedians should boycott hosting award shows,” Che wrote in a now-deleted post, per New York Post. “For one, it’s very difficult to make movie stars laugh. They’re way too self-conscious to have a good time.”

“Two, they don’t even WANT to laugh,” he continued. “They’re too busy thinking about their careers, their speeches, and their ‘cause.’ They THINK they wanna be made fun of, but they actually don’t. They actually just want their trophy. And a nice photo.”

Michael Che, who hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 alongside his SNL Weekend Update cohost Colin Jost, then claimed that all comedians hate hosting awards shows.

“Imagine right before game 7 of the NBA finals, you had to go in the locker room and make LeBron laugh,” he wrote. “My point is: it’s not fun for anybody. Trust me. I know everybody. We all hate it.”

Michael Che Blames Viewers for Awkward Jo Koy Monologue

After slamming celebrities for their lack of a sense of humor, Michael Che turned his attention toward the viewers at home.

“See, fans want a comedian to go up there and sh-t on all these celebrities, make the room tense and weird, so they can enjoy it from the safety of their couch,” he wrote in the comments of the post. “I get it. It’s funny. But that’s not hosting. I feel like if you despise Hollywood so much you wanna insult everybody, then why say yes?”

While an argument could be made that a comedian hosting an awards show is doomed from the jump, Michael Che’s stance doesn’t exactly jive with the online reaction to Jo Koy’s monologue.

The viewers at home weren’t rejoicing at the sight of a deliciously tense room in Beverly Hills. Instead, they were viciously roasting the comedian for his unfunny jokes about Taylor Swift and Barbie. So much so that Jo Koy has since admitted that the online reaction to his monologue “hurt.”

With such strong opinions about awards shows, will Michael Che ever host one again? Only if he’s asked, he said.