‘SNL’ Writer Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen After the Country Star Left the Show Early

Following Morgan Wallen’s abrupt departure from SNL over the weekend, one of the comedy sketch show’s writers poked fun at the country star’s actions.

Just as the show began running its ending credits, Wallen was seen walking off the stage and heading towards the exit. He didn’t interact with the cast, except hugging and whispering something in the ear of the episode’s host, Mickey Madison.

He then took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a private plane with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

Hours later, SNL writer Josh Patten took to his Instagram Story to share his opinion about the situation. He posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box truck in New York City. “Get to God’s country,” he captioned the post.

The SNL writer clarified that he wasn’t showing any shade towards Morgan Wallen. He even showed a screenshot of his 2023 Apple Music Replay. Four of the country star’s songs were in the top five spots. In a separate Instagram Story post, Patten added an eye-rolling emoji alongside a comment that reads, “Guessing Patten’s not a Morgan Wallen fan.”

During his latest appearance on SNL, Wallen performed “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case.” Both songs are from his upcoming fourth album.

Morgan Wallen Previously Made Headlines Over His 2020 Appearance on ‘SNL’

Morgan Wallen’s latest appearance on SNL comes more than four years after the country artist made headlines over his first appearance on the show.

In October 2020, Wallen revealed that he was uninvited as a musical guest on SNL after he broke COVID protocols. One week before he was scheduled to perform on the show, he was seen partying at an Alabama bar.

“I’m in New York City, in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” Wallen shared in a statement.

“I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted,” he continued. “And that have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this.”

Morgan Wallen then appeared on SNL in December 2020 with host Jason Bateman. During the episode, Bateman played Morgan Wallen from the future as he and the cast poked fun at the incident.

“Somebody’s gonna post a video of you ignoring Covid protocols,” Future Wallen told actual Wallen. “And the whole internet’s gonna freak out. “Once people hear about the party, you’re gonna be in big trouble man, you’re gonna get kicked off Saturday Night Live.”