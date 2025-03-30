Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Stage Before the Show Ended

Morgan Wallen abruptly walked off the stage just before the latest episode of SNL ended.

Wallen, who appeared as the music guest for the Mar. 29 episode of the long-running comedy sketch show, stood next to the episode’s host, Mikey Madison, on the Studio 8H stage when she thanked the audience. “I had a wonderful time,” she declared.

The country artist was then seen whispering something in Madison’s ear before walking off the stage. There were no traditional hugs for the castmates or waving to the crowd.

Shortly after his unexpected SNL departure, Morgan Wallen took to Instagram with a photo of a private jet getting ready for takeoff. “Get me to God’s country,” he wrote in white text over the snap.

Photo by Morgan Wallen/Instagram

During his appearance on SNL, Wallen sang “I’m the Problem” from his upcoming album with the same name. He also sang “Just in Case,” from his soon-to-be-released LP.

Sources Speak Out About Morgan Wallen and His Shocking ‘SNL’ Exit

Sources close to Morgan Wallen revealed to Variety there was nothing to “conjecture” about the singer’s departure. They also maintained that he had a good time on the show.

Meanwhile, critics and fans alike took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about Morgan Wallen’s move.

“Morgan Wallen doing SNL but then leaving immediately implying it’s too liberal but wasn’t so liberal he’d turn it down in the first place is peak current conservative behavior,” one critic wrote. “It’s like liberals who engage in bad faith politics he uses they know it’s not good but won’t hard them.”

Another critic then stated, “Why did Morgan Wallen do SNL if he just looked unhappy and walked off at the end. He knows he could’ve said no right? U look bad not them and then people acting like it’s the cast not fitting his lifestyle choices. U mean being a drunk asshole who makes horrible decisions drunk.”

Fans continued to support Morgan Wallen despite the SNL departure criticism. “People are mad because Morgan Wallen walked off stage and wanted to leave NY. I applaud him,” a fan shared. “The cast had Ill will towards him, and so did 99 percent of the viewers.”