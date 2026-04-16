Khloé Kardashian Regrets Being Part of Ex-Husband Lamar Odom’s New Documentary

Following the release of Netflix’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, the former NBA star’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, admits she regrets being part of the documentary production.

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During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality TV star opened up about appearing in the documentary as a “favor” to her ex.

While appearing in the production, Kardashian opened up about taking care of Odom following his near-fatal 2015 overdose. She had gone as far as calling off their initial divorce proceedings to be by his side.

However, Odom has since come out and disputed several of the claims Kardashian made in the documentary. Among them is his father, Joe, saying not to put the former athlete “on life support.”

Odom also gave God credit for his recovery, rather than giving Kardashian any credit for her support.

“I think what’s pissing me off is, we did this, all good,” Kardashian said while reflecting on her participation in the documentary. “I was done with this. I’m like, I’m never going to do another Lamar thing again, ’cause I’m all good. But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he’s] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I’m a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him.”

Kardashian admitted she felt dumb and angry over being involved.

Kardashian Said Odom and His Team Approached Her About the Documentary

Continuing to speak about the situation, Kardashian pointed out that it was Odom and his team who reached out to her to do the documentary. She said she was “contemplating” for months before agreeing to sign on.

“I said, ‘I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don’t really want to go down this road if it’s negative. He’s been through enough,'” she explained.

Kardashian said everyone encouraged her to be part of the documentary, saying it would be “really positive.” Netflix went so far as to tell her it couldn’t “finish” the documentary without her.

“I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I’m not getting paid one penny to do this,” she said. “I have no dog in this fight. It doesn’t matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don’t care. And it’s also not something I really want to talk about anymore.”

She then added, “All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn’t do any of the things I did and insinuate I’m a liar is crazy,. I feel played.”