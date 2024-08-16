‘SNL’ Star Victoria Jackson Says She Has Inoperable Tumor in Heartbreaking Cancer Update: ‘I’ve Had a Fantastic Life’

Former Saturday Night Live star Victoria Jackson estimates she has about three years to live due to the return of her cancer.

On Wednesday, August 14, the 65-year-old revealed in her Instagram video titled “Is the Cancer Back?” that her cancer is back.

In the nearly 8-minute video, the actress revealed that her cancer is inoperable. She explained that doctors “cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.”

According to Jackson, her healthcare providers arranged for a “magic pill” to be delivered to her home within 12 hours. She mentioned that the medication contains Ribociclib, a cancer growth inhibitor. She added that the pill “will shrink the marble, hopefully.”

However, Jackson’s own independent research on the medication led to a prognosis she shared with her fans.

“I looked up the pill on Google and it says people who take this have 32.6 months to live… something like that,” she said.

In her Instagram caption, however, Jackson provided a slightly longer timeline.

“Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out,” she wrote alongside the video.

However, the UHF star kept a positive outlook.

“I’ve had a fantastic life,” she said. She also detailed some upcoming milestones she hopes to be around for.

“I’d like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October and get to know [him] a little and I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby.”

Fans React to Victoria Jackson’s Cancer Revelation

Meanwhile, fan in the comments of the video offered their support to Jackson following her cancer’s return.

“I have cancer don’t Google stuff,” one fan wrote. “They told me I had two years to live 14 years later. I’m still here and feeling fabulous.” A second fan added, “No dates, Mrs. Victoria! No limits on God’s timeline.”

“Please do not allow those doctors to dictate how long you have left,” a third fan urged.

In 2016, Jackson disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis. Earlier this week, she shared a video filmed in the room where she was undergoing a CT scan.

Jackson was a cast member of SNL from 1986 to 1992, during which she often featured on Weekend Update. Jackson was featured in some of the most memorable commercial parodies of the era, such as “The Love Toilet”.

She also became a favored choice for impersonating Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers, and Zsa Zsa Gabor.