‘Top Chef’ Star Shirley Chung Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Top Chef star Shirley Chung announced to the public that she has been diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer.

In an emotional post on Instagram, featuring a video of the famous chef and her husband Jimmy Lee shaving her head, Chung revealed what led to her diagnosis.

“Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues,” she explained. “I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… We thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder.”

The Top Chef star shared that she was too busy to go see an EMT specialist about the issues. However, in May, ulcers erupted in her mouth. Her oral surgeon then discovered a hidden tumor under her tongue.

“A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer,” Shirley Chung explained. “As cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes.”

Although she was calm when the doctors revealed her diagnosis, Top Chef star Shirley Chung stated she quickly broke down when her oncologist, Dr. Ho of Cedar Sinai, discussed her treatment plan. All I heard was ‘option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue…’” she wrote.

When she and her husband Jimmy asked if there was an option that would allow her to keep her tongue, they were told the survival rates were lower. “‘There is another option, which was a unicorn case, at University of Chicago, they cured a patient (a chef!) with radiation and chemo, but you will have to go to Chicago,’” she explained.

Chung then noted, “Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.”

‘Top Chef’ Star Shirley Chung Completes Six Weeks of Chemotherapy

Continuing to share more details about her diagnosis, Top Chef star Shirley Chung stated she had just finished six weeks of chemotherapy, with many more to go.

“My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better,” she shared. “And I can eat most normal food now. I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable.”

Shirley Chung then said that it took two weeks of contemplating to decide to tell her parents about the cancer.

“Only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now. I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through.”

She went on to add, “Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”