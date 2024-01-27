‘SNL’: How to Watch Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake Episode Online Without Cable

With Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson set to be key guests on SNL’s upcoming episode, here is how everyone can watch online without needing cable.

Among the ways to access the show without cable are through streaming platforms, FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream. Both services offer free trials and have NBC available for any device streaming. If viewers want to skip the streaming option, Amazon offers various indoor antennas that can be delivered before the episode’s late-night airing.

During the latest SNL episode, Johnson will host while TImberlake is the guest performer. In the episode’s promo, Timberlake was seen calling out Oscar the Grouch for rejecting SNL cast member Sarah Sherman.

“Sorry, I’m just still sad about my Oscar snub,” Sherman stated during the promo. Thinking she was referring to the Oscars, Timberlake asked, “What movie were you in?” That was when Sherman told him and Johnson about being rejected by the Sesame Street character.

“I asked Oscar the Grouch out,” she explained. “And he said, ‘Sorry, honey. I live in trash, I don’t date.”

In response to the rejection, Timberlake called out Oscar the Grouch by mimicking the Sesame Street theme song. “Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will beat his a—!”

While Justin Timberlake has been the host and guest performer of SNL numerous times over the years, this is the second time that Dakota Johnson has hosted the long-running sketch show. She made her debut as a host in 2015.

Dakota Johnson Pokes Fun at Her 2020 Viral Limes Moment During Another ‘SNL’ Promo

In a separate SNL promo, Dakota Johnson poked fun at her 2020 viral limes moment.

During an Architectural Digest home tour, Johnson said she absolutely loved limes, which explained a large amount of the fruit in her house. “I love limes,” she said. “I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

However, she admitted in 2021 that she is allergic to limes. “I actually didn’t even know they were in there,” she said about the limes. “I was giving the tour and I went into the kitchen and it was set dressing. It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied. I went the full opposite direction.”

In the SNL promo, Johnson appeared in Punkie Johnson’s dressing room where the cast member and Deon Walker were cooking her requested jambalaya. As she made her way into the dressing room, Johnson saw a bowl of limes. “Oh, I love limes,” she declared while holding the bowl.

SNL captioned the promo clip with “Love limes.”