Justin Timberlake Calls Out Oscar the Grouch in ‘SNL’ Promo

With Justin Timberlake set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the hilarious long-running comedy sketch series releases a new promo of the pop star calling out Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch.

In the promo, Timberlake is joined by host Dakota Johnson and Sarah Sherman when Sherman starts talking about her “Oscar snub.”

“Sorry, I’m just still sad about my Oscar snub,” Sherman explained while looking unhappy. As Johnson comforts the SNL castmate, Timberlake asks, “Wait, what movie were in you?”

Sherman quickly clarifies that it wasn’t that kind of Oscar snub. “I asked Oscar the Grouch out,” she revealed. “And he said, ‘Sorry, honey. I live in the trash, I don’t date.’”

Annoyed by Oscar’s comment, Justin Timberlake starts the PBS show’s famous theme song. “Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will be his a—!”

According to Billboard, Justin Timberlake has made various appearances on SNL over the years. He has done double-duty as host and musical guest three times. He also hosted twice and performed once with *NYSNC and once by himself. Timberlake even earned four Emmys for his SNL appearance.

Among the songs that Justin Timberlake is likely to perform on Saturday includes his just-released track Selfish from his upcoming sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was. The album is set to be released on March 15.

Justin Timberlake Announces Upcoming ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Jan. 25, Justin Timberlake announced his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“You performed at Memphis, you crushed it,” Fallon explained. “It was a free show.”

Timberlake replied, “I did. My hometown yes.”

Fallon then said that Memphis is where Justin Timberlake kicked off his tour. “That’s where you played Selfish for the first time.”

After back-and-forth banter about making an announcement, Fallon and Timberlake spoke about the new world tour. “Oh yeah, I’m going on tour,” Timberlake declared.

The upcoming world tour will begin on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. Tickets will go on sale through Timberlake’s fan club on Jan. 29. Citi and Verizon presales will take place on Jan. 30 and the general tickets will begin on Feb. 2.

Among the stops on the tour include Las Vegas, San Diego, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, New York, and Boston. The tour will run until July 9th, with the final tour stop being Lexington, Kentucky.