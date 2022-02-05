Does Sylvester Stallone Have A Horse Barn Connected To His House? What’s Up With This Photo?

Sylvester Stallone recently shared a photo on his Instagram page that had some followers wondering just how much he loves his pets. While the actor is known as a horse-lover, has he gone so far as to attach a barn for them to his own home?

Does Stallone Let His Horses In His House?

“Is there anything more heartwarming than animals? So look who came into the house for breakfast! #Andalusian horse,” Stallone captioned his post. The photo shows him standing in what looks like a living room, complete with furniture and paintings hanging on the walls.

The only thing looking out of place? The horse hanging its head through a window into the room. Behind the horse, followers can see what looks like a stable, so Stallone isn’t letting his stallions have free reign in his home.

However, many are wondering if the actor has a barn attached to his house, or if Stallone’s horses just live in that nice of a barn. It wouldn’t be a surprise either way; Stallone is a lifelong equestrian. He’s even played polo competitively.

Stallone’s History With Horses

The actor’s father, Frank Stallone, learned to ride horses in his native Italy. After emigrating to the United States in the early 1930s, he served in the U.S. Army cavalry. He also played for the Potomac Polo Club throughout the 50s, instilling a love for horses in Stallone.

Both he and Frank played polo competitively in Florida, where they moved after Frank divorced Stallone’s mother. While father and son have had a rocky relationship over the years, “they shared an enduring bond through polo,” according to The Washington Post.

His Other Hobby

Stallone has lots of interests outside of acting, including painting. The actor recently spoke about how a painting he did inspired him to write the now-iconic Rocky. In the early 1970s, before he was the famous face we all know today, Stallone was feeling despondent over his chances at an acting career. He turned his frustrations into art.

“I made a self-portrait with a more defined ‘pug face’ than I had back then, but to capture his sadness, I switched the brush with a screwdriver and carved the eyes,” he told Artnet News. That painting, Rocky (1975), is on display at the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, Germany, alongside around 50 more of the actor’s paintings.

