Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Says His ‘Face is Basically Melted’ After Explosion at His and Kelly Osbourne’s Farm

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is updating fans on his health as he recovers from a bonfire explosion at the farm he co-owns with Kelly Osbourne.

The 47-year-old musician revealed his prognosis while being treated for severe burns at the hospital.

“My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling’s gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it’s regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly,” he told Fox News. “I’ve had better days, I guess, but I’m alive, so I’m doing good.”

Wilson detailed that the accident occurred while he was working on a wood burn pile at his farm in Iowa. He resides there with his girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, and their 2-year-old son, Sidney.

“A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down,” he recalled. “So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I’m not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it.”

The DJ and keyboard player remarked that he was unable to locate a long branch to ignite the debris from a distance. This led him to make an impulsive decision that resulted in his injuries.

“My lack of patience got the better of me, and I was like, screw it. I’ll be alright, you know?” he admitted. “And I squatted down and reached out and lit it. It just, it was really humid out so there was still a lot of vapors lingering around in there. [Then] it just … woof. Exploded.”

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Details His Treatments Following the Explosion at His Farm

Wilson hurried to the house to fetch Osbourne. The family quickly raced to urgent care before being transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines.

“They basically dressed the wounds and put all of this fake scab [stuff] all over [my] body until they could get to the burn unit and they could take the scabs off,” he explained.

From there, Wilson was transferred to yet another hospital in Iowa City.

Wilson has been alternating between home and the hospital for recovery. He claims his spirits are high.

However, one thing really bugs him about the ordeal: how easily avoided it could have been.

“The hardest part is just feeling stupid for doing it,” he admitted. “It’s not even the physical part. It’s like going, ‘Oh, man, I really learned that the hard way.’ I’ve got to make sure I just slow down sometimes and really examine the situation before I just dive in headfirst.”