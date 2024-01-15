chelsea-handler-throws-shade-at-ex-jo-koy-during-critics-choice-awards

Chelsea Handler slyly nodded to ex-partner Jo Koy’s recent Golden Globes gig while presiding over the Critics’ Choice Awards stage this year. The two comedians were in a relationship for approximately a year before going their separate ways in 2022.

During the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Handler seemingly reused one of Koy’s Golden Globes monologue jokes, which had previously received criticism. However, first, she took a shot at two beloved veteran actors. Handler called attendees Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro “total smoke shows”.

Chandler then turned her hungry loins toward Killers of the Flower Moon director, Martin Scorsese. “Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball.” The comedian paused for laughs before adding, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

Many interpreted Chelsea Handler’s comment as a subtle criticism of Jo Koy, whose hosting performance at the Golden Globes last week was met with mixed reviews. Some accused him of placing too much blame on his writing team.

Last week, when Jo’s opening monologue received a tepid response from the celebrities in the room, it appeared as if he was insinuating that he had penned the wittiest remarks single-handedly. “I wrote some of these – and they’re the ones you’re laughing at,” he quipped at the ceremony. Koy later called his reference to his writers a “rookie move.”

Jo Koy’s most scrutinized Golden Globes joke was about the relationship between Taylor Swift and pro football player Travis Kelce. “As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy said during his opening monologue. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

Swift, a regular attendee of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, seemed unaffected by the joke as she sat stone-faced.

In the midst of it all, Jo seemingly set his sights on the illustrious stars in attendance at the Golden Globes while performing his recent comedy act. ″[They’re a] lot of marshmallows, man,” Variety reports Koy recently telling an audience.

“They’re delicious, but [gosh], they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. Can we [not] laugh at ourselves?”