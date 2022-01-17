4 Surprising Sleep Tips Straight From The Royal Family

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Getting a quality night of sleep can feel like a rare commodity. Insomnia, a common sleep disorder, can affect people at all stages of life. The older population, those who are pregnant, and teenagers can be affected more than the general population.

However, there are many environmental factors that can affect people from any demographic’s sleep. Stress, travel, irregular bedtimes, using technology before bed, and eating too late in the day can also contribute to insomnia.

So, in hopes of getting a well-deserved night of rest, we decided to look into the sleep habits of the royal family. They seem like they’re well-rested. Plus, seeing that Queen Elizabeth will turn 96 in April, we are eager to hear any advice she has to give.

1. Have Your Own Space

The Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, slept in separate bedrooms according to The Sun. Many couples decide to sleep in different rooms for a myriad of reasons. But, the royal couple’s reasoning was steeped in tradition.

However, that doesn’t mean that the two didn’t benefit from the separate sleeping arrangement. When a person’s snoring, body temperature, restlessness, or constant waking negatively affects their partner, it may be time to consider alternative sleeping arrangements. Plus, getting better sleep can lead to health benefits. Having poor sleep habits can affect your immune system, making you more prone to sickness.

2. Exercise And Accessorize

Aside from sleeping alone, the Queen does a few other activities to ensure she has a good night’s sleep. She reportedly exercises and gets 8.5 hours of sleep each night. It’s reported that she goes to bed at 11 pm and rises at 7:30 am. Her best tip though? According to a 1992 Vanity Fair article the Queen sleeps with a hot water bottle between her sheets. That sounds so cozy, and it’s one tip I will be adopting!

3. Keep A Consistent Routine

According to Eat This, Not That, Kate Middleton prioritizes exercise, clean eating, and going to bed at the same time each night for herself and her family. She typically prepares dinner for her family which they eat at 6 pm. Her exercise routine includes walking the family dog or going for a run, plus she incorporates weights and cardio, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Middleton’s habits could contribute to a better night’s sleep. Avoiding large meals before bedtime, staying active, and keeping your bedtime and waketime consistent are all ways to promote better sleep.

4. Skip The Caffeine

Meghan Markle reportedly forgoes the late-day lattes and reaches for her Vitamix instead. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 pm slump. I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning, and I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso,” Markle wrote in Today.

Markle also starts her day with yoga, after waking at 4 am. She also keeps a regular bedtime of 10:30 pm. The Mayo Clinic stated that limiting caffeine, practicing yoga, and keeping a consistent routine will help keep insomnia at bay.

