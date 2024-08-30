Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Cause of Death at 25 Revealed

The cause of death for Lucy-Bleu Knight, the stepdaughter of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, has been revealed.

According to the New York Post, the 25-year-old succumbed to hydrogen sulfide toxicity. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday that her death was ruled a suicide.

Hydrogen sulfide is a hazardous and flammable gas that presents significant health risks to humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acute exposure can result in symptoms such as nausea, headaches, delirium, tremors, convulsions, and irritation of the skin and eyes. Of course, in cases of high exposure, the gas can lead to rapid unconsciousness and death.

“Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours,” the coroner’s office explained to The Post.

“An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29,” they added.

Slash’s Stepdaughter Shared a Heartbreaking Message Which Dropped After Her Death

This follows Knight’s poignant message shared on Instagram, which was presumably scheduled to be published after her passing.

The heart-wrenching post featured a public apology that she felt compelled to make to those in her life. In her statement, she outlined the various ways in which she believed she fell short.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” she began.

She added, “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷”

Many of her Instagram followers speculated that the post was pre-scheduled since it went live after her passing on July 19.

Meanwhile, Slash shared his own Instagram post at the time asking that “social media speculation be kept to a minimum.”

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” he added.

Knight is the daughter of Slash’s longtime partner, Meegan Hodges, and her former partner, Mark Knight. Slash and Hodges began dating in 1989 and later rekindled their relationship in 2015.