Slash Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter, Cancels Tour Dates

Guns N’ Roses icon Slash announced his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, passed away on Friday, July 19. She was 25 years old.

In his latest Instagram post, the legendary rocker shared a message from his family. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, the stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles”

The message continued, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, loveable, sweet soul.”

Slash’s message concludes with his family asking for privacy at this time and requests social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process the devastating loss.

In addition to the news, Slash announced that some of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour performances are “regrettably” canceled The message states that refunds will be available at points of purchase.

The dates are the following:

Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend – July 22

Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts – July 24

Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center – July 25

Windsor, ON –The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – July 27

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour will resume in Toronto on July 28, 2024, at the Budweiser Stage. “We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” the message concluded.

A Heartbreaking Post Appears on the Instagram Account Belonging to Slash’s Stepdaughter

Not long after Slash published the news about Lucy-Bleu’s passing, the Instagram account belonging to the 25-year-old published a heartbreaking post. The post was seemingly scheduled for the early hours of Monday, July 22.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” the post’s caption reads. It also features a photo of Lucy-Bleu. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Slash’s wife and Lucy-Bleu’s mother, Meegan Hodges responded to the post by commenting, “MY BABY GIRL! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”



Slash and Meegan Hodges have been together since 2015. They previously dated in 1989 but didn’t rekindle their romance until nearly 30 years later. The duo have not exchanged vows.

Slash was previously married to Renée Suran and Perla Ferrar.