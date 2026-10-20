Sitcom Star and Scientist Tie the Knot in ‘Absolutely Perfect’ Wedding Ceremony

Actress Emily Atack is officially married. The English actress wed her longtime beau Alistair Garner on Aug. 22.

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“Yesterday we officially got married among close family and friends. It was absolutely perfect. I can’t believe we get to do all that again in a few weeks time. Christ, we have fun don’t we @dralistairgarner ❤️,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring the pair on their wedding day.

The couple followed it with a second wedding on Sept. 12 in Mojacar, Spain. Atack shared pictures from the celebration, featuring actor Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt.

“I can’t even begin to explain how incredible the last week has been. I have so many thank yous to make. For now here’s a peek into our wedding, in our magical place – Mojacar ✨- No queremos irnos nunca. ❤️,” she wrote.

The couple spent their honeymoon in the seaside town of Port Isaac with their toddler son in tow.

Atack and her scientist husband got engaged in July 2025. She shared the good news via Instagram.

“It’s Friday, I’m in love 💍💍💍,” she captioned the post, featuring her and Garner posing in front of a cottage.

Their engagement announcement came shortly after they celebrated the first birthday of their son Barney.