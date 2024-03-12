‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Brother Garrison

Following the funeral of Garrison Brown, Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late younger brother.

In the touching post, which features a picture of Garrison with her daughter Avalon, Mykelti stated her heart is broken that her brother is no longer living.

“[My heart] rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin,” she wrote. “I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars.”

Mykelti Brown also stated that Garrison was the funniest person in the room as well as a “cool dude.”

“I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence,” she continued. “But he will live on in all my [family’s] memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”

Along with the special post, Mykelti Brown shared two quotes. The first one was by Katie Kacvinsky. “But pain’s like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There’s no way to stop it,” the quote reads. “Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface.”

The second quote was by C.S. Lewis from The Four Loves. “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken.”

Mykelti Brown’s brother Garrison passed away on March 5. He was 25 years old at the time of his death. Authorities reported at the time that Garrison died of an apparent suicide and was discovered in his home in Arizona. He is the son of Janelle and Kody Brown.

Garrison and Mykelti Brown’s Sister Maddie Speaks Out About the Family’s Loss

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 10, Garrison and Mykelti Brown’s sister Maddie paid tribute to Garrison.

“My words seem to fall short,” she wrote. She also shared a picture of Garrison and her children. “Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother.”

“God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Much like Mykelti, Maddison then shared a quote. “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot.”

“All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”