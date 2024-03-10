‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Shares Touching Message in Wake of Garrison’s Death

Following the news that Janelle Brown’s son Garrison died by suicide at the age of 25, Meri Brown shares a touching message in the wake of the tragic loss.

The fellow Sister Wives star took to her social media account on Saturday, March 9, to pay tribute to her mother, Bonnie, who passed away suddenly in March 2021.

“This week has been full of an array of emotions,” Meri Brown explained. “But I couldn’t let this March 9th pass without acknowledging and celebrating my sweet mom on her birthday.”

Brown also stated that Bonnie loved every one of her grandkids, no matter how they came into her family. She further pointed out that all of the children referred to Bonnie as grandma.

“I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison’s welcoming committee,” Meri wrote. “Smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands. Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me!”

Garrison reportedly passed away earlier last week. It was revealed that his younger brother, Gabriel had discovered him. Flagstaff Police Department confirmed that Garrison appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play has not been suspected in the death.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kody notably had a rough relationship with Garrison as well as Gabriel. He had accused his children of not respecting his rules during the COVID pandemic.

Brown also said his children disrespected his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Kody has 18 children.

Janelle left Kody in 2022 one year after Christine ended her marriage with the famed polygamist in 2021. In early 2023, Meri terminated her marriage to Kody.

Along With Meri, Christine Brown Pays Tribute to Garrison

Meanwhile, Christine Brown also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Garrison Brown. She described him as a wonderful, caring brother to her daughter, Truely.

“[He] understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine shared. “We’ll miss him forever.”

Two of Christine’s daughters, Ysabel Brown and Mykelti Padron, also shared. their mother’s post. Her other daughter Gwendlyn declaring, “[My dog] Noël made a sandpit of that flowerbed” in the post.

Along with Christine and Meri, Janelle and Kody Brown also released a statement about Garrison’s death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle posted.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”