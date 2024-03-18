‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Opens Up About His ‘Mental Health’ Before Death

Madison Brush, daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, is reflecting on her brother Garrison’s passing.

On Instagram, she admitted to “stepping back into normalcy today as much as you can,” she explained that the “first week was horrible.”

She then paused to share insights gained from the profound experience of losing her brother to suicide. “Mental health is so important, and I don’t think we talk about it enough,” Brush insisted. “And I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness.”

“It wasn’t bullying. It wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face.”

She then cautioned her Instagram followers about how social media doesn’t reflect reality.

“Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that,” she recalled.

Brush Shared How the ‘Sister Wives’ Family Came Together Following the Loss of Garrison Brown

Madison shared that after Garrison’s loss, she and her siblings have found comfort in uniting and strengthening the family bond.

“I’ve had a phenomenal community show up and also my siblings. We all disagree. We’re all very strongly opinionated people, and we have disagreements on other things, but that way that we can show up for each other and love each other even in this time with our differences,” she reflected.

Following the news of Garrison’s passing, Kody, Janelle, and Meri issued a statement on social media. “Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” they wrote on Instagram.

“This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

TLC fans met Garrison Brown on Sister Wives, a show about his family, including siblings Maddie (28), Savanah (19), Logan (29), Hunter (27), and Gabe, all children of Janelle and Kody.

Kody has 12 more children with his current and former sister wives. Before Garrison’s death, he and his brother Gabe had a strained relationship with their father, Kody, after the COVID-19 pandemic.