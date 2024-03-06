‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody and Janelle’s Son

The Sister Wives family unites for Janelle and Kody Brown, as Meri Brown pays tribute after their son’s passing.

The former couple announced the passing of their 25-year-old son, Robert Garrison Brown, on March 5th. In a joint Instagram post, they wrote that they were “deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy.”

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the former couple, who according to E! News, parted ways in 2022, added. “His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Following Garrison’s passing, Janelle’s sister wife, Meri Brown, who also concluded her 32-year polygamous relationship with Kody in 2022, posted a heartfelt tribute as well. She shared Janelle and Cody’s statement, along with photos of Garrison in his National Guard uniform. “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”, she wrote alongside the images.

Other Family Members Joins ‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown in Paying Tribute to Garrison

Kody and Christine Brown’s 27-year-old daughter, Mykelti Padron, also shared Janelle’s tribute on her Instagram Story. “I love you bro,” Padron captioned the images.

Fellow sister wives Christine, who parted ways with Kody in 2021 after 25 years together, and Robyn Brown, who remains married to the family patriarch, have not publicly commented on Garrison’s passing. Neither Janelle nor Kody have disclosed the cause of his death.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” Garrison captioned an Instagram post with a photo of the grey cat. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

In addition to his soft spot for animals, Garrison was also outspoken about his love for Janelle. “Can’t even begin to explain to you guys just how much she means to me,” he wrote in a social media post back in 2017.

Yet, Garrison’s relationship with his father had reportedly grown strained in recent years. Besides Garrison and Mykelti, the Sister Wives patriarch Kody is the father of 16 additional children.

The show follows the life of a polygamist family led by Kody Brown, his current wife Robyn, and his ex-wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, along with their 18 children. They initially lived in Lehi, Utah, before moving to Las Vegas in 2011 and then to Flagstaff, Arizona, in mid-2018.