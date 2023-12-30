‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown’s Hug Goodbye With Kody Was the ‘Most Action She’s Gotten From Him in Years’

Meri Brown and her friend Jenn hilariously remembered the final moments of Meri’s plural marriage with Sister Wives patriarch, Kody Brown.

The 52-year-old reality star recently sat for a two-part special called Sister Wives Talk Back where she relived her split from Kody. The two had been married for over two decades. During that time, they welcomed a son, Leon, and three more wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn,

The couple drifted apart. And while fans knew something was happening behind the scenes, they finally announced their separation in a joint Instagram message in January.

During the special, Meri watched old footage of her and Kody saying “goodbye” with a hug. Jenn couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

“OK, legit. How many people hug at the end of their breakup conversation?” she asked Jenn.

“A high five would have been more appropriate,” Jenn laughed. “This is probably the most action she’s gotten from him in years.”

Only One ‘Sister Wives’ Star Remains with Kody Brown

Meri was Kody’s first wife. The two said “I do” in April 1990 and divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn and legally adopt her children from a different man. The couple remained in a “marriage relationship,” but struggled to stay connected.

“I feel like Meri and I have had a reasonably amiable relationship,” Kody said in an episode of Sister Wives that aired in the months leading to the split. “It’s distant, I don’t see her very often. I don’t know what to do with a marriage that’s supposed to be eternal, but doesn’t have any fire.”

Meri later told People that her marriage with the 54-year-old felt like “limbo land.” She also expressed that while she has a few regrets about how everything played out, she was happy with the outcome.

Christine and Janelle also left the plural marriage and have little contact with Kody. As it stands, Kody only has a relationship with Robyn.

The first of the two-part special aired on TLC on Friday, Dec. 29, and is now available to stream on Philo, Fubo, Sling, Discovery+, and YouTube TV.