‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says Goodbye to Polygamy

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is saying goodbye to polygamy and declaring himself a one-woman man.

The polygamous patriarch committed to a monogamous relationship with wife Robyn Brown on Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives: One on One. His other three marriages – to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown – all came to explosive ends.

With Kody and Robyn the only remaining couple in the previously complex Brown family, the reality TV star declared he’s had a change of heart when it comes to love. He went as far as to say that he “wouldn’t be interested” in introducing another sister wife to their family now.

“I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” Brown said, referring to Robyn. “Now I know better.”

Interestingly, however, Robyn isn’t quite as sold on life as a traditional couple. The sister wife admitted she hasn’t given up on the idea of a plural family.

“It’s weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said when asked if she was ready for solo wife life with Kody Brown. “It’s weird. I feel like it’s disrespectful.”

Robyn Brown Feels Her Solo Relationship With Kody is ‘Disrespectful’

For Robyn Brown, the hesitation comes from feeling “disrespectful” toward Kody’s other wives and children. The Sister Wives star hasn’t yet received a blessing from Meri, Janelle, and Christine on her continued relationship with Kody.

“I need an off-camera, to my face [conversation] because I don’t know how it feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids,” Brown said tearfully. “It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.”

“My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to be done with it.”

Janelle Brown, on the other hand, wasn’t at all surprised to see Kody’s change of heart. In fact, she bet against the possibility of another sister wife in the future.

“I do not foresee it. If I did, I’ll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000.” Janelle says Kody and Robyn seem happy in their solo relationship. “They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works,” she said. “And that’s OK.”