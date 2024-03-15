‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares ‘Gold Mine’ Baby Photos of Janelle’s Late Son Garrison

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown are still grieving following the passing of their son, Robert Garrison, last week.

Following his passing, Janelle released a statement on behalf of her and Kody, calling Robert a “bright spot” in the lives of the people who knew him.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Brown wrote in the statement.

On Thursday, Christine Brown released some baby photos of the recently deceased Garrison. She called the photos a ‘gold mine’

“I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives,” She said in the post.

‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Focusing on ‘Bright Side’

Police suspected that Garrison’s death was a suicide. When his brother found him he was holding a handgun, according to TMZ. While his death is indeed a tragedy his sister Mykelti amid the dark times, said she is trying to focus on the “bright side,” of things.

“I always like to look at the bright side of everything. The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad ‘cause he’s in a better place. At least, I hope he’s in a better place,” she said.

“The other bright side is I’ve got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that.”

Janelle Brown Worried By Son’s Last Texts

Allegedly, Janelle had a hunch that something was going on with her son, Garrison. Before his untimely death. Janelle sent Robert’s brother, Gabriel, to do a wellness check on him. The catalyst of the wellness check was some concerning final texts.

“Janelle Brown sent one of her sons to check on his brother before Garrison Brown took his own life this week — and the reason she did that had to do with his final texts,” TMZ writes.

According to Janelle, via the police, his text to them read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”