singer-malome-vector-dies-in-car-crash-at-32

South African rapper and singer Malome Vector tragically lost his life in a car accident that also took the lives of two other musicians.

The tragic crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Free State province of South Africa. The accident also claimed the lives of fellow musicians Puleng Phoofolo and Lizwi Wokuqala. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vector, born Bokang Moleli, was only 32 years old.

Ambitiouz Entertainment, his former record label, announced the news of his passing on X (formerly Twitter).

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss,” the label wrote. “Rest In Malome Vector.”

Fans of the celebrated performer reacted with shock at the label’s revelation of his passing. “A very talented young man gone too soon,” one fan wrote on X.

The Details of the Tragic Car Accident That Claimed the Life of Malome Vector

Vector and two other musicians were reportedly on their way to Lesotho to shoot a music video when the accident took place. The cause of the accident remains unclear at this time.

“Their managers have been informed,” Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi explained, per Music In Africa. “[They] have attended to the scene and the hospital to get full details of what happened and who was involved so that the next of kin can be decently informed.”

“[He] lived all his life in the entertainment industry and brought to us the music that we have come to love so much,” Vector’s family wrote. “His friends and fans will remember him for his limitless love and selflessness.”

The multi-platinum-selling artist from Lesotho gained fame with the release of his debut single “Dumelang” in 2019. The tune achieved double platinum certification in South Africa.

After relocating to South Africa, he signed with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2020 and released the album Karabo in January 2022. Recently, he departed from Ambitiouz to found The Whole Entertainment, launching the EP 1964 in March 2024. This EP represents his final collection of music.

Vector was nominated for Best Artist, Duo, or Group in the African Traditional category at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards. He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter, and four siblings.