singer-and-3-time-grammy-winner-reveal-engagement

A music power couple just made it official with a Grammy-winning producer stud finally putting a ring on it for his sultry singer girlfriend.

Indeed, Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt are engaged, and of course, they shared the big news on Instagram.

“OFF THE MARKET BABY [ring emojis] to forever [and] ever with the love of my life!!!! 11.8.2025,” Lawrence wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the couple doing some serious PDA in a nightclub lounge setting.

The 25-year-old “Joke’s on You” singer showed off the serious wedding bling in nearly every pic. The ring features an oval-cut diamond encircled by green gemstones, with additional stones on each side.

Image via Instagram / Charlotte Lawrence

The newly engaged pair, clearly overcome with joy, marked the occasion with sofa-jumping exuberance, some serious tongue-kissing, and celebratory martinis.

Of course, nothing says “forever” quite like furniture acrobatics, lover’s spit, and a good cocktail or two.

Meanwhile, plenty of celeb pals jumped to the comments section to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

“THE BEST COUPLE!!!!!!!!!!” Predator: Badlands star Elle Fanning gushed. “Will never stop crying over you both,” singer Gracie Abrams added. “Congratulations, you two! It’s about time! The ring is gorgeous! I’m so happy for you both!!!!” TV personality Kelly Osbourne wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS [crying emojis, heart emoji, ring emoji] family foreverrrrrrr bridal era perfect couple stunning bride crying !!!!!! so so happy for you two,” Finneas’ fiancée, Claudia Sulewski, chimed in.

Charlotte Lawrence’s Actress Mother Congratulates Her on Her Engagement in Heartwarming Post

Lawrence’s famous mother, Scrubs and Shrinking actress Christa Miller, paid tribute to her nepo-baby daughter getting engaged in her own Instagram post.

“Over the moon, my loves!!” she began. “It feels like just yesterday you were a little girl singing songs around the house and making me both laugh and cry — and you’re still doing that! But now you’re engaged to your best friend!” Miller continued.

“Watching you grow into this brilliant, kind, wildly talented woman has been the greatest joy of my life. And you found someone who matches your humor, kindness, love for life, and love for music. It’s beautiful to watch,” she added. “Together you’re creating a soundtrack that feels so full of life — one that I know will keep evolving, just like you. My heart couldn’t be prouder. Welcome to the family @thisiswatt!”

The singer’s father is Scrubs, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking producer, Bill Lawrence.

Lawrence revealed that she met her three-time Grammy-winning partner while they were working together on her Charlotte EP, which was released in March 2021.

“[We] fell in love creatively before anything romantically. We just really connected,” she told PEOPLE in March. “He really believed in me as an artist, and I believed in him as an artist, musician, and producer. We made such incredible art together. Slowly, through the art that we were making, we just developed these really real feelings for each other. The rest is history.”