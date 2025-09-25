Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s Brother, Is Engaged

Finneas O’Connell, Grammy-winning artist and Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, is engaged to his longtime partner, Claudia Sulewski.

The 28-year-old singer-producer, known professionally as FINNEAS, proposed to Sulewski, 29, after seven years of dating, per PEOPLE.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing photos from the Monday, Sept. 22 proposal with the caption, “forever and ever 9.22.”

The social media post showcased the romantic sunset proposal, complete with a video of the couple arriving in a helicopter (as one does). Sulewski also gave followers a close-up of her stunning new cushion-cut diamond engagement ring.

Sulewski shows off her nails and engagement bling. (Image via Instagram/ Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS)

Of course, O’Connell and Sulewski high high-profile pals and fans rushed to the comments section to lavish praise on the soon-to-be-wed couple.

The artist first met Sulewski, a host, actress, and founder of CYKLAR skincare, on a dating app in 2018.

“Oh my heart,” gushed singer Dove Cameron. “Congratulations 🥹,” fellow singer Addison Rae added. Meanwhile, actress and pop singer Hailee Steinfeld exclaimed, “YAYYYYAYAY!!!!! Congratulations, you 2!!!!”

“SIRI, HOW DO I LIKE A POST A BILLION TIMES???” one fan joked.

Finneas O’Connell and His Future Bride Claudia Sulewski Aren’t Shy About Excessive PDA on Social Media

Unsurprisingly, the couple isn’t subtle with their social media affection. Back in September 2022, O’Connell celebrated their fourth anniversary with a heartfelt post, proclaiming, “you’d have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love.”

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024. (Photo by Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Marking their fifth anniversary in 2023, the star shared a video of his partner riding a motorcycle.

“Happy anniversary to my absolute dream girl!!! Best 5 years of my life!!!” he gushed in the caption.