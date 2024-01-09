Sinead O’Connor’s Cause of Death at 56 Revealed

Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed months after the singer-songwriter died suddenly at the age of 56.

The unexpected news came in July 2023, when O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a brief statement. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

According to the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” they explained, adding that no additional comments will be made about the musician.

O’Connor was found “unresponsive” at a home in London last summer. Though her death was not under investigation for any foul play, the coroner revealed they would be completing an autopsy.

“The death of Sinéad O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner” and “no medical cause of death was given,” the Coroner’s Court website stated.

“The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted,” the statement continued. “The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks. The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.”

Sinead O’Connor Was Open About Her Mental Health Struggles

Sinead O’Connor had been open about her mental health struggles long before her death. The passing of her son, Shane, in 2022 left the singer-songwriter in a particularly dark place.

“There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” she wrote on social media at the time. Following the alarming post, O’Connor sought help at a hospital.

In the wake of the singer’s death, many of her fellow artists paid tribute to their fallen colleague. During Pink’s Summer Carnival tour, Pink and Brandi Carlile performed the singer’s signature song, “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette gave a similar tribute performance together in the days that followed.

Later this year, artists will gather in New York City for a tribute concert in honor of the late Shane MacGowan and Sinead O’Connor. The tribute concert, “Sinead & Shane at Carnegie Hall,” will take place on March 20 and feature a number of cover performances.

Thus far, Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, David Gray, Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, Eugene Hütz, Gordon Gano, The Mountain Goats, Bettye Lavette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson and the Resistance Revival Chorus have all signed on to play. More acts are expected to be announced ahead of the big day.