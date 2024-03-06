sinbad-makes-first-public-appearance-since-2020-stroke

Famed actor and comedian Sinbad recently broke his silence on social media. The comedian took to Instagram to give fans an update on his health after suffering a stroke in 2020.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts,” he captioned the post. “They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!”

Sinbad also said this won’t be the last his fans will see of him. He is looking forward to making more appearances, possibly in person.

“Expect to see more of me soon, and don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here!’ You can’t believe it?’ You better believe it. Miracles happen,” he added.

‘A Different World’ Cast Set to Reunite

Sinbad was a recurring cast member on the famed sitcom ‘A Different World.’ PEOPLE Magazine recently revealed that the cast is officially reuniting. But this time the cast gets together it will be in a different capacity. They are going on a ten-city tour visiting different Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) similar to the one portrayed on the show.

Daryl Bell, who plays “Ron” on the sitcom says the cast is looking to “raise

awareness” about all of the HBCUs around the country.

“Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We’re on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide,” Bell said.

“By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes.”

Jasmine Guy Gets Candid on the Sitcom’s Impact

‘A Different World,’ was a cultural staple in the 90s. Not only did it show the black college experience but it also touched on real issues such as racism and police brutality. Jasmine Guy, who starred on the show as ‘Whitley’ referred to the show as ‘Powerful.’ However, she did not realize just how powerful the show was until it was over.

“Not until the show was over did I realize just how powerful the show was, and it cut across the board. Young people. Kids going to college, and that families were able to watch the show together,” she said.

“On this show, we addressed a lot of important issues, and it gave parents and people a lot to talk about. Things that were not easy to talk about. It was a great vehicle for people to talk about those heavier issues.”